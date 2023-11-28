How much money does Prince Harry make?

Prince Harry moved to the US with Meghan Markle in 2020

Prince Harry, alongside his wife Meghan Markle have faced quite a few up and down in terms of finances since announcing their exit from the Royal Family nearly four years ago.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to an elite neighborhood of Montecito, California in 2020.

The couple shortly signed various lucrative deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify.

They struck a deal of $100million with Netflix in 2020, releasing quite a few projects since then. Besides producing a 2022 documentary on world leaders titled, Live to Lead, the Sussexes starred in a titular six-part docuseries as well.

Most recently, the youngest son of King Charles released Heart of Invictus, documenting the annual Invictus Games, in August.

Meanwhile, the Suits alum hosted a podcast titled, Archetypes for its $20million deal with Spotify, inviting big-named artists on her 12-episode show.

The music streaming platform ended up terminating the deal in June this year.

The son of Princess Diana also raked in millions with the release his bombshell memoir, Spare, in January.

He was also appointed Chief Impact Officer for Californian firm BetterUp in March 2021.

As a member of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan’s annual income made for around £5 million or $6.9 million, which included wardrobe, travel, security, as well as private costs.

The funding was eventually ceased after they stepped down from their positions as senior royals.

He was also stripped off his security, which was funded by taxpayer’s money.

Harry previously revealed that his US move alongside his wife and kids was only possible due to Princess Diana’s £13m fortune she left for him and his estranged brother, Prince William.

The duke also reportedly inherited a good chunk of penny from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.