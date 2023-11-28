‘Opinionated’ Meghan Markle received vicious titles from royal staff

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been making headlines since the release of Omid Scobie’s controversial book, Endgame: Inside The Royal Family And The Monarch’s Fight For Survival.



As per the Mirror, the royal writer claimed that the Duchess of Sussex earned vicious titles from staff of the royal family because of her opinionated nature.

Omid said that a former aide detailed the royal staff's alleged ill-treatment towards Meghan after her marriage to Prince Harry.

"One former aide shared with me that a colleague told them Meghan 'kind of deserved it … for making our lives hell' during the wedding planning," he shared.

The writer further added, "'People didn’t like that. They wanted Meghan to just go with everything that was suggested and not create any additional work.'"

"It was a combination of her not conforming with how women marrying into the family are expected to behave and certain individuals just being lazy.'"



Elsewhere in his book, Scobie shared that Meghan wrote a private letter to then Prince Charles, disclosing the two names who took part in an unethical 'conversations' about her son's skin colour.



During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry's wife made some shocking revelations about her difficult time spent with royal family.

She said, "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘you won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

