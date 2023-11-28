Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce heat up relationship with Kansas city getaway

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship seems to be going strong, as the singer was spotted arriving in Kansas City on Monday, just one day after wrapping up her final Eras Tour concert of the year in São Paulo, Brazil.

The couple had not been able to spend much time together in recent weeks due to their busy schedules, but Swift's tour hiatus has given them a chance to reunite.

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, have been dating since the beginning of the year, and their relationship has been heating up ever since.

The couple has been spotted together at several Chiefs games, and they even made a surprise appearance on the October 15 episode of Saturday Night Live.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Swift is "really happy" with Kelce. "They're having a lot of fun together," the source said. "He's really sweet to her, and she really likes him."

Swift's arrival in Kansas City comes just days after Kelce made history by becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards.

The Lover crooner took to social media to congratulate Kelce on his achievement, and she was also seen cheering him on from the sidelines at his game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

With Swift's tour on hiatus until February 2024, the couple will have plenty of time to spend together in Kansas City. And with Kelce's NFL season in full swing, there's sure to be plenty of excitement to keep them entertained.