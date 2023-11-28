Michael Waldron returns to MCU to pen 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

Michael Waldron, the head writer and executive producer of the hit Disney+ series Loki, will be penning the script for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
Deadline has confirmed that the news and this marks Waldron’s return to the MCU after his critically acclaimed work on Loki, which introduced the villain Kang the Conqueror to the franchise.
Waldron’s involvement in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is a significant development, as it suggests that the film will delve deeper into Kang’s complex backstory and motivations.
Kang is set to be the main antagonist of the next phase of the MCU, and Waldron’s experience in crafting compelling and nuanced characters should prove invaluable in bringing this formidable villain to life on the big screen.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.
Michael Waldron is an American screenwriter and television producer. He is best known for his work on the Disney+ series Loki, for which he served as head writer and executive producer. Waldron has also written for the NBC series The Good Place and the Fox series Rise.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Kang the Conqueror. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Jonathan Majors as Kang. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.
