Alia Bhatt pens sweet poetry on sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday

Alia Bhatt extended warm birthday wishes to her sister Shaheen Bhatt in a heartfelt tribute.



Taking to Instagram, the Heart of Stone actress penned sweet poetry to express her love and admiration for the “light” of her life.

Alia shared a series of adorable throwback photos in which the sister duo can be seen enjoying each other’s company.



She wrote, "You are joy .. you are light. May we every now and then have a fight. You are sunshine, you are breeze. Please please always take care of your knees."

The actress continued, "I am not a writer.. I am not a poet.. I’m just your loving sister and I’m sure you know it. Happy birthday my sweetie."

Alia and Shaheen’s step-sister, Pooja Bhatt dedicated a special post for the birthday girl on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, "To Shaheen- the Wonder Woman in all our lives.. I quote from Wonder Woman- 'Sisters in battle, I am shield and blade to you. As I breathe, your enemies will know no sanctuary. While I live, your cause is mine.'"



Pooja shared few memorable family photos as she concluded her heartfelt note, saying, "Love you wise one! Have the happiest birthday EVER."

