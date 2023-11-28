Taylor Swift gets caught stalking boyfriend Travis Kelce on social media

Taylor Swift is proud of her NFL beau Travis Kelce – and she doesn’t care who knows it.
Kelce recently celebrated a huge milestone in his NFL career, with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, announcing the landmark achievement to their Instagram page.
“Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it,” the American football team captioned a photo of Kelce on the field.
But fans of his international pop sensation girlfriend were quick to notice that Swift wasted no time double-tapping the post.
As such, Swifties flooded the comments section of the post, playfully teasing the couple in addition to congratulating Kelce on his record-breaking achievement.
“The legendary Taylor Swift has liked this post,” one fan observed.
“Taylor, we see you lurking,” teased another.
”Taylor liking this oh she’s down bad,” a third commented.
“KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS,” one Swiftie wrote, referencing Swift’s famous lyric change as a nod to her new flame.
Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, have been romantically linked since September.
Since then, the pair has reportedly been spending a lot of time together, with Swift attending Kelce’s games and Kelce attending his girlfriend's ongoing Eras Tour concerts.
Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan made headlines in the mid 2000s for their nights out
Robert Irwin has been dating girlfriend Rorie Buckey since November 2022
‘This Is Me… Now’ is Lopez’s first album in 10 years, with Ben Affleck co-writing the accompanying film
Edgar reflected on the current state of Hollywood's intellectual property addiction in a recent interview
Erin Foster accused Chad Michael Murray of cheating on her with his costar Sophia Bush
Taylor Swift's concert film 'The Eras Tour' will be available for rent on demand from December 13