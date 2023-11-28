Taylor Swift gets caught stalking boyfriend Travis Kelce on social media

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically linked since September

Taylor Swift is proud of her NFL beau Travis Kelce – and she doesn’t care who knows it.

Kelce recently celebrated a huge milestone in his NFL career, with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, announcing the landmark achievement to their Instagram page.

“Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it,” the American football team captioned a photo of Kelce on the field.

But fans of his international pop sensation girlfriend were quick to notice that Swift wasted no time double-tapping the post.

As such, Swifties flooded the comments section of the post, playfully teasing the couple in addition to congratulating Kelce on his record-breaking achievement.

“The legendary Taylor Swift has liked this post,” one fan observed.

“Taylor, we see you lurking,” teased another.

”Taylor liking this oh she’s down bad,” a third commented.

“KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS,” one Swiftie wrote, referencing Swift’s famous lyric change as a nod to her new flame.

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, have been romantically linked since September.

Since then, the pair has reportedly been spending a lot of time together, with Swift attending Kelce’s games and Kelce attending his girlfriend's ongoing Eras Tour concerts.