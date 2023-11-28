Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina Kaif’s viral towel scene in ‘Tiger 3’

Vicky Kaushal reacted to his wife Katrina Kaif’s viral towel fight sequence in action thriller movie, Tiger 3.

In conversation with Indian Express, the actor who is promoting his upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur, showered praise on his better half for pulling off the action scene so incredibly.

He shared, "So, I had gone for the screening of the film, and we were watching the film... in the middle of the sequence, I leaned towards her and said, 'I don’t want to argue with you from now on. I don’t want you to beat me up wearing a towel.'"



Kaushal said that Kaif is one of the "most amazing" action actresses in Bollywood. He added, "I am really proud of the hard work she puts in. It is very inspiring to see her."



In the movie, the 40-year-old Bollywood diva can be seen engaging in an intense fight with a woman inside a Turkish hammam.

Earlier, the co-founder of Kay Beauty detailed her experience of filming the fight sequence, sharing, "It was difficult to shoot."



During an interview with Yash Raj Films, Kaif said, "I love doing risky action sequences, and this franchise has always given me the opportunity to take things several notches higher. [In] Zoya, the audience gets to see a woman who can fight as well as a man."



Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the blockbuster movie features Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan alongside Kaif in lead roles.

