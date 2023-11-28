King Charles’s shoelaces: Royal insider debunks infamous claims

The monarch allegedly likes to have his shoelaces among other eccentric habits

There are several claims made about King Charles eccentric habits but a royal insider appeared to have debunked them.

The monarch allegedly likes to have his shoelaces ironed and have a servant squeeze toothpaste on to his toothbrush before he could use it.

In the newly-released book, Endgame, written by royal author Omid Scobie, an excerpt highlighted some of the rumours.

“When laces get even the smallest bit threadbare, a staff member must quickly switch them out with a fresh, ironed pair,” read the extract from the book, published by The Sun.

Scobie wrote, “There is even a rumour (one that, surprisingly, sources have confirmed) that Charles likes to have someone squeeze exactly one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush for him ahead of his bedtime routine.”

Similar claims were made by Princess Diana’s former Butler, Paul Burrell in a 2018 documentary.

However, a royal insider, familiar with the monarch’s routine, refuted the claims to GB News ahead of the Scobie’s book release.

The source dubbed the claims as “false” and joked that royal staff “wouldn’t even know how to iron shoelaces.”