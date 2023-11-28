MAMA Awards 2023 winners, performers, where to watch + more

MAMA Awards 2023 winners, performers, line-up + more

The highly-anticipated MAMA Awards 2023 is set to kick off today in the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The star-studded two-day event will be hosted by rapper Jeon So Mi on Nov. 28, Tuesday, while actor and singer Park Bo Gum will take over hosting duties on Nov. 29, Wednesday.

The red carpet event of MAMA award ceremony will take place at 4 pm KST, followed by main ceremony at 6 pm KST.

South Korean residents will be able to watch the award show on Mnet and TvN SHOW as well as live on TVING.

Meanwhile, it was also be available for live streaming on YouTube through the official channels of Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, and KCON Official.

MAMA Awards 2023 Performers:

The annual award show boasts a star-studded list of performers, including JUST B, INI, Dynamicduo, &TEAM, ENHYPEN, JO1, Lee Young Ji, Street Woman Fighter2, TVXQ!, xikers, and Lee Young Ji among others.

MAMA Awards 2023 Nominees:

TXT (Tomorrow X Together) and BTS’ Jimin are the frontrunner in the list of nominees, bagging eight nods respectively. Jimin’s fellow band members V and Jungkook are also nominated.

EXO, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM are competing each other in the Best Male Group category; NEwJeans, IVE, TWICE, (G)I-DLE are up against each other for Best Female Group award.

For Best Female Artist, Hwasa, Choi Ye Na, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jihyo, and Lee Chae Yeona are nominated.