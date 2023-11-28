Jennifer Lopez unveils Ben Affleck’s 2-decade-old love letter in ‘This Is Me… Now’

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This is me…now’ was inspired by her re-kindled romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story is straight out a romance novel.

Amidst the ongoing production of her tenth studio album, This Is Me… Now, Lopez, 54, dropped a trailer for the accompanying film, This Is Me… Now: The Film, co-written by her award-winning film-making husband Affleck, 51.

In the trailer, she shared a cute love letter from Affleck that he gave her over 20 years ago, when they first dated.

Dated December 24, 2002, the note read, “Life’s tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you.”

He signed off the letter, written on a distressed piece of paper, with a simple “B.”

Lopez and Affleck first dated and got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits. However, they rekindled their romance in 2021 and secretly tied the knot the following year.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Jenny From the Block songstress wrote in her On The JLO newsletter following the secret nuptials.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Lopez admitted that the reunion inspired her to step back into the studio and write “honest” music after nearly ten years, her last studio album being 2014’s A.K.A.

This Is Me… Now is a sequel to Lopez’s 2002 album This Is Me… Then, both inspired by her and Affleck’s relationship.