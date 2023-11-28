Paris Hilton rejoices in her ‘mom era’ after welcoming baby girl

Paris Hilton beams with joy after welcoming baby girl

Paris Hilton, who recently announced the arrival of her baby girl, London, is over the moon to celebrate the holidays with her little family.

In conversation with People, the renowned public figure shared that her life feels complete after having her baby boy and now a little girl.



The socialite and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child, Phoenix on January 16 this year.

"We are just so grateful and so happy. It's exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents," she shared.

Hilton further shared that the day of Thanksgiving was very special to her as she surprised her family by introducing her daughter.



The popular media personality reminisced a few special moments of the season, saying, "From releasing my memoir and talking to my family about it, and also surprising my mom on the show with meeting Phoenix for the first time. There are just so many special moments this season."



Hilton shared that she is excited to share precious moments of her life with all her well-wishers.

"I’m looking forward to just being in my mom era. I feel like it's my best era yet, and I'm just excited to show the world," she concluded.