Matthew Perry’s family ‘proudly’ extends late actor’s legacy per his wishes

Matthew Perry’s family is making sure to honour the beloved Friends alum in the way he wanted.

Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Perry’s family told People Magazine that they are paying tribute to the late actor by keeping his legacy alive with the Matthew Perry Foundation.

“It is important to us, as a family, to honour Matthew’s legacy,” Perry’s family said. “The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world.”

The foundation, which was launched earlier this month, aims at “identifying addiction as a disease, addressing the complex of stigmas that prevents individuals from seeking and accessing care, and fiercely advocating for better and more equitable treatment.”

Perry himself battled with alcohol and drug addiction for decades before his tragic death last month at 54 after an apparent drowning incident.

The official website of the foundation also features a quote by the late actor from his November 2022 appearance on the Q With Tom Power podcast.

“When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned — I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that,” he had said.

“Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”