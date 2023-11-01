Matthew Perry couldn't 'find anyone he could trust' before death

Matthew Perry was allegedly mired with feelings of loneliness on his final days before death.

Pierre Johnson Jr, longtime barber of the late actor revealed that Perry couldn’t find a suitable partner for himself after calling off his engagement with fiancée Milly Hurwitz in 2021.

“He lived alone,” Johnson told The Sun. “He was a lovable guy and he didn’t want to live alone.”

Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his home on Saturday, Oct. 28. The details surrounding his shocking demise are still under investigation.

The Friends alum yearned to be “be with someone,” shared Pierre, however, “it was so hard to find anybody that he could trust.”

Perry was photographed dining out with one of his female friends only a day before he was found dead by his assistant at his LA home.

“He wanted a woman who was genuinely kind to him, didn’t want him for his money, and wouldn’t sue him!” the barber continued to the outlet.

Pierre also revealed that Perry expressed his desire to embrace fatherhood after his daughter was born in 2018.

“He never got a chance to have a child, it’s so sad,” he shared.

Perry boasted an extensive dating profile since kicking off his Hollywood career, including romancing A-list stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, and more.

His last known relationship was with Hurwitz, from whom he split in 2021.