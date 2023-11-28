Stephen Colbert suffers appendix burst, cancels late-night shows

Stephen Colbert was forced to cancel this week’s episodes of his titular late show due to an appendix burst.

The television personality took to social media on Monday, Nov. 27 to reveal that he is recovering from surgery for a rupture appendix.

“I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’” he wrote via Facebook. “Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix.”

Colbert went on to extend his gratitude to his doctors for “their care,” as well as wife Evie and the kids for “putting up with me.”

“Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he capped off the statement with a quip.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an appendix burst could pose potential threat on life, which could end up spreading infection throughout the abdomen.

Colbert had a star-studded list of guests lined up for the week: on Monday, Jennifer Garner alongside Baz Luhrmann and guitarist John Scofield were set to take the couch on Tuesday. Sir Patrick Stewart and Jon Batiste were slated to appear on Wednesday; Barbra Streisand and Kelsey Grammer on Thursday, according to CBS.

