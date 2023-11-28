Jennifer Lawrence talks being ‘anxious’ about security after having son, Cy

Jennifer Lawrence talks getting security after she became mother to son Cy

Jennifer Lawrence began looking at her surroundings with a different perspective once she had her son Cy, with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022.

The Hunger Games alum, 33, sat down with Kylie Jenner, 26, with Interview Magazine to ask each other wide-ranging questions.

During their conversation, Lawrence asked the Kylie Cosmetics founder about her children's reaction to having security around them.

“I’m curious how your kids react to security. I didn’t have that much security before I had a kid but, once I had one, with my intrusive thoughts and anxiety, I wanted us to have security around all the time.”

To that Jenner said that she shared the same experience revealing that she “never had security until [she] got pregnant.”

The reality star explained that she has “two security in rotation for [her kids] and they have been with [her] for five-plus years.”

She went on to share how she makes sure her kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire 1, are “comfortable” and “familiar” with their security personnel as she is still “trying to figure out” what it’s like.

“[Stormi] actually has a lot of love for them. I just tell my security to not make it so serious, so they have a good relationship,” adding that she tries “to make it as normal and friendly as possible.”

The No Hard Feelings actress agreed, “Friendly is nice because before I hired them, in my mind I was like, I want them to be invisible.”

She explained, “I don’t want my kid to see you or know you. And then once they start working for you, it’s like, ‘Well, wait. This is a person in our life. He’s helping us.’ That’s not really a good lesson to ignore the person that’s helping us.”

Lawrence shared that she finds it's better to greet them as she “incorporated them more in our lives, which surprised me. That wasn’t how I planned it.”