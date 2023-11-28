Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert movie smashes box office records

File Footage

Taylor Swift achieved another huge milestone as her concert movie The Eras Tour earned $250 million at the global box office on Monday.



The pop mega star’s movie, which showcased the musician’s successful concert tour, "broke the Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing concert film of all time globally," as reported by The Wrap.

Notably, the movie has surpassed Sound of Freedom and Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves at the box office, as it becomes the 19th highest-grossing release of the year globally.



Earlier, Swift left the internet into frenzy as the Lover singer announced that the extended version of her concert film will be available for rent on demand from December 13.



The songstress took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for all the Swifites around the world.

She wrote, "Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!"



Moreover, the Grammy winning singer informed her fans that the extended version of the movie also included her iconic songs like, Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live.