Reba McEntire confirms Tom Nitti's unexpected exit from The Voice

Reba McEntire was dealt with a grim blow when country singer Tom Nitti self-eliminated himself ahead of the Playoff Rounds on season 24 of The Voice.
McEntire confirmed the departure of Nitti during the episode on Monday, Nov. 27. She shared, "I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight.”
The 68-year-old judge did not elaborate on the country singer’s personal reasons, however, her implicit anxiety due to the ordeal couldn’t be overlooked throughout the episode.
Tom had been a personal favorite of McEntire since the beginning of the competition; hers was the only chair to turn for the country artist’s cover of Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m, Yours) in the blind auditions.
Nitti also ended up winning Battle Round performance of Cody Johnson's Til You Can't, before being saved by the country music icon after his Knockout Round cover of (I Know) I’m Losing You by The Temptations.
Team Reba is now left with Jordan Rainer, Ruby Leigh, Noah Spencer and Jacquie Roar, as well as her Super Save singer Ms. Monet to compete in the Playoffs.
Kylie Jenner discusses Stormi's second mother and surprising pregnancies
Selma Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, doctors called her ‘overly sensitive’
Khloe Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner opens up on Jordyn Wood friendship amid affair allegations
Selena Gomez photographed with Samuel Krost at wedding
Ben Affleck, wife Jennifer Lopez, daughter Seraphina were spotted at McDonalds several times past weeks
Taika Waititi's honest take on directing Thor movies: had fun
Paris Hilton opens up on welcoming newborn baby daughter London without telling anyone
No Hard Feelings star Jennifer Lawrence opens up about rumours of getting plastic surgery