Reba McEntire confirms Tom Nitti's unexpected exit from The Voice

Reba McEntire was dealt with a grim blow when country singer Tom Nitti self-eliminated himself ahead of the Playoff Rounds on season 24 of The Voice.

McEntire confirmed the departure of Nitti during the episode on Monday, Nov. 27. She shared, "I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight.”

The 68-year-old judge did not elaborate on the country singer’s personal reasons, however, her implicit anxiety due to the ordeal couldn’t be overlooked throughout the episode.

Tom had been a personal favorite of McEntire since the beginning of the competition; hers was the only chair to turn for the country artist’s cover of Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m, Yours) in the blind auditions.

Nitti also ended up winning Battle Round performance of Cody Johnson's Til You Can't, before being saved by the country music icon after his Knockout Round cover of (I Know) I’m Losing You by The Temptations.

Team Reba is now left with Jordan Rainer, Ruby Leigh, Noah Spencer and Jacquie Roar, as well as her Super Save singer Ms. Monet to compete in the Playoffs.