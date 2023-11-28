Jennifer Aniston talks about mental health following Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston aims to spread mental health awareness following Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston returned to social media to spread awareness about mental health issues following her Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s tragic demise.



The 54-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a meaningful message from a non-profit organisation, Americares, which aims to collect donations for mental health support.



"We are grateful for our donors and local partners who make it possible to deliver critically needed medicines and supplies to 85 countries on average each year. Give the gift of #health this #GivingTuesday," the shared post read.



The Murder Mystery star urged her followers to make donations with generosity for the good cause.



She wrote, "Their funds deliver critically needed medical aid and mental health support to survivors of crisis and frontline healthcare workers around the world."



Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Earlier, several reports suggested that Aniston was finding it difficult to cope the loss of her close pal.

The actress expressed deep sorrow in a heartfelt post shared on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "...Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before."

Perry was allegedly discovered lifeless by the police in his Los Angeles residence on October 28.

As per TMZ, no foul play is suspected, as first-responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.