John Mulaney ‘really identifies’ with late Matthew Perry’s journey

John Mulaney has been candid about his battle against addiction in his comedy specials

Matthew Perry’s memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, really struck a chord with John Mulaney.

Though the stand-up comedian did not personally know the late Friends star, Mulaney told Variety in an interview published Monday that he “really identified” with Perry’s addiction battle.

“Addiction is just a disaster,” Mulaney acknowledged. “Life is like a wobbly table at a restaurant and you pile all this shit on it, and it gets wobblier and wobblier and more unstable. Then drugs just kick the f***ing legs out from under the table,” he aptly analogized.

“I really identified with [Matthew’s] story. I’m thinking about him a lot,” he concluded.

Before his mysterious and sudden death at 54 years old last month, Perry – a recovering addict – detailed his addiction battle in length in his 2022 book.

He further noted in a November 2022 Q With Tom Power interview that when he dies, he wanted his legacy to be helping people overcome substance abuse problems – not his role in Friends.

Meanwhile, Mulaney, who has been sober since 2020, has also been candid about his past struggles with substance abuse, even detailing his last intervention and subsequent rehab admission in his comedy specials.