Selma Blair shares doctors ‘weird’ advice to cure multiple sclerosis pain

Selma Blair was ignored by doctors, who would often term her "dramatic" for MS pain

Selma Blair’s doctor once thought getting a “boyfriend” will make her MS pain better.



A doctor once advised Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, that finding a partner would help her deal with her "unbearable" pain and distress.

The actress remembered how, even as a young girl, she would frequently get fevers and headaches, but that she felt ignored by doctors, who would often term her "dramatic."

“It sounds like doctors made up all sorts of excuses,” Meet the Press host Kristen Welker pressed to the actress in a recent interview.

“One doctor even told you, ‘Maybe you need a boyfriend.’ What was that like? Was it infuriating?”

“I just cried. I just cried. I had no capability to process. What am I supposed to do with this information?” Blair, 51, answered.

“I knew the pain was real. I thought it was. But I did start to convince myself, ‘You’re overly sensitive. There’s nothing wrong with you. Get it together, you lazy, lazy whatever.'”

The actress from Cruel Intentions believed there was a "gender bias" at play and that many of her doctors were "just not seeing" her.

“There would be a boy in my grade that would go in for the exact same chronic headache and fever, and he is in surgery and an MRI within the week,” she said.

“I was never given an MRI even though I always had headaches and fever[s] and balance [issues] or my leg didn’t work, but they said, ‘Oh, she’s just dramatic.'”