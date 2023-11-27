Sandra Bullock ‘struggling’ to stay strong three months after Bryan Randall’s demise: Report

Sandra Bullock,picks up pieces for her children: Source

Sandra Bullock is struggling to stay strong and picking up pieces for her children three months after the death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall.



A source told the National Inquirer, “She is struggling to stay strong and picking up the pieces for her children.”

Sandra, whose partner died of ALS at age 57 in August, was spotted with her 11-year-old daughter in a “sombre but surprisingly good” mood in Los Angeles

Source pointed out, “The last few years have been incredibly stressful and heartbreaking for her and Sandra hasn't yet fully processed everything but she's slowly learning to manage her grief.”

While speaking of Bryan’s relationship with Sandra’s children, the source revealed, “They were as good as married and he was the only father her children have known.”

“They're all in therapy and Sandra encourages them to talk about Bryan often, to keep his memory alive,” added an insider.

The Speed star reportedly had a strong support system around her which included her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado.

An insider mentioned, “Sandra was completely devoted to Bryan. But now that he's gone, she has reportedly found herself with a lot of time to think.”

However, the source shared, “Sandra appreciates every single moment she has with her kids and knows that she has to move forward and live her own life to the fullest for their sake.”

“That's what Bryan would have wanted for all of them,” remarked an insider.