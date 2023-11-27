Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel have night out with friends amid singer’s comeback plot

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel continue to stay mum about Britney Spears’ allegations

Justin Timberlake is painting the town red with wife Jessica Biel and friends as he reportedly plots an epic comeback following Britney Spears’ explosive memoir.

After jetting off to Mexico with his family and a long-awaited NSYNC reunion at the Trolls Band Together screening red carpet, Timberlake seems to be reeling well from the backlash he continues to receive over some of his ex-girlfriend Spears’ claims in her memoir, The Woman In Me.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed Timberlake, 42, and Biel, 41, walking alongside friends on a crowded sidewalk in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday.

Keeping it casual, Timberlake opted for a burgundy graphic hoodie paired with ripped denim jeans, adorning his feet with white Nike sneakers and a black jacket draped over his arm.

Meanwhile, his long-time wife wore an oversized fuzzy jacket, paired with denim jeans, to keep herself warm.

Last month, Britney Spears revealed in her new memoir that Timberlake pressured her into an abortion while they were dating in the early 2000s, amid other shocking revelations including cheating and throwing her under the bus post-breakup.

Since, then, both Timberlake and Biel have had to deal with massive backlash, but have chosen to remain tight-lipped.

In the meanwhile, sources close to the Cry Me a River singer revealed that Timberlake is planning to take legal action against Spears, while others hinted at a possible world tour in the works, per The National Enquirer and The Sun respectively.