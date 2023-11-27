Hilarie Burton says she would ‘return to acting’ for this whimsical movie script

Hilarie Burton has taken an unofficial hiatus from acting

Hilarie Burton would return to acting in a heartbeat… for the right script.

On Sunday night, Burton, 41, shared a post to her Instagram stories which read, “movie idea: it’s mamma mia except it’s set in the forest and everyone is a witch and it’s fleetwood mac songs instead of abba.”

The post was, of course, referring to the highly successful 2008 musical romantic comedy starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Pierce Brosnan.

Clearly a fan of both the movie and forestcore aesthetic, Burton jumped on the whimsical idea and even offered herself up for the role.

“I would return to acting for this,” she wrote above the picture.

Burton famously played Peyton Sawyer on the CW drama One Tree Hill for six seasons from 2003 to 2008, after which she broke away from the series to explore new opportunities in film and television.

After the show’s finale, Burton and other OTH cast members accused the show’s creator, Mark Schwann, of sexual harassment on set of the teen drama series.

She then became a mainstay on The Hallmark Channel, starring in multiple movies and TV shows including Summer Villa, Surprised by Love, and Naughty or Nice.

However, she left Hallmark as well, revealing in a December 2019 tweet that she was “let” go from a role because she had “insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting.”