Holly Ramsay, boyfriend Adam Peaty stun in black after welcoming new addition

Holly Ramsay and boyfriend Adam Peaty have been dating since 2022

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly Ramsay, shared some adorable highlights of the month as November nears to an end.

Holly, 23, shared a stunning shot with her boyfriend Adam Peaty, 28, and some adorable family moments with her younger siblings in a carousel post on Instagram, shared on Sunday.

The beauty had donned a black velvet mini dress while the Olympic swimmer was dressed in a dapper black suit. The couple appeared to be at a wedding they recently attended.

She was then seen cradling her baby brother, Jesse, whom her parents welcomed earlier in the month. She also sat next to brother Oscar, 4. Holly featured some more festive snaps, showing the family preparing for the holidays.



Earlier in August, Holly and Adam headed to a family getaway with the Ramsays at their mansion in Rock, Cornwall. During the trip, Adam was seen bonding with Holly’s younger siblings.

He even lent a hand to Holly’s dad, Hell’s Kitchen star, to open his restaurant in Manchester back in June.

Previously, The Sun reported that “Holly invited Adam to spend time with her at the house owned by her dad (TV chef) Gordon and mum Tana.”

The insider said, “It gave them proper alone time and made them realise they wanted to become more serious.”