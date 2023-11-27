Director envisions Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi as the 'Perfect' leads in Twilight

Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi for dream Bella and Edward duo.

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke gives enthusiastic nod to Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi as the 'Perfect' Bella and Edward in potential reboot.

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the iconic teen romance, Hardwicke joined Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast for a special 'watchalong.'

When asked about a modern-day casting for Bella and Edward, the director, aged 68, didn't hesitate to endorse Elordi and Ortega.

Responding to Horowitz's suggestion, she exclaimed, "Oh yeah, that would be perfect," sparking excitement among Twilight fans.

"He's amazing and probably would be Edward today!" Hardwicke didn't stop there, giving a nod to host Josh Horowitz's suggestion of Jenna Ortega as the modern-day Bella Swan.

Describing the 21-year-old Wednesday star as 'amazing,' the director fueled speculation about a potential Twilight reboot with this dream cast.

As discussions about the franchise's future unfolded, Hardwicke shared her curiosity about the upcoming Twilight series reportedly in the works at Lionsgate TV.

Despite not having all the details, she acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the project, speculating that the writers' strike may have contributed to the delay in its development.