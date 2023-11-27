Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ heads to streaming soon

The Christopher Nolan-directed biographical thriller film Oppenheimer was released in theatres on July 21, 2023. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project, the development of the first nuclear bomb during World War II.

Digital release of Oppenheimer

The film was released digitally on November 21, 2023. This means that you can now purchase or rent the film to watch at home on your computer, tablet, smartphone, or smart TV.

Streaming release of Oppenheimer

The film is expected to be released on the streaming service Peacock in December 2023. Peacock is a streaming service from NBCUniversal, the same company that owns Universal Pictures, the studio that produced Oppenheimer.

But recently, a fan requested an update on the highly successful R-rated movie's release, and the official Peacock TV Care responded.

“Hello! Thank you for contacting Peacock. At this time, we have no news regarding Oppenheimer becoming available on Peacock.”

The statement continued, “Make sure to follow us so you can stay in the loop for future updates. Should you have any other questions, do not hesitate to DM us. We're happy to help!"

It follows the November 3 4K UHD and Blu-ray release of the Cillian Murphy film, which returned to theatres.

This latest action suggested that fans will have to wait longer to see the almost $1 billion movie at home.

The Direct claims that the release date might be moved up to 2024.

In an earlier, funny statement, Christopher emphasised the value of physical media, saying that it is still around "so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you."