Marty Krofft, TV pioneer, passes away at 86

Marty Krofft, the co-creator of such beloved children's television shows as The Banana Splits Adventure Hour, H.R. Pufnstuf, and Land of the Lost, died on Saturday, May 15, 2023, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 86.

Krofft, along with his older brother Sid, was a pioneer in the world of children's television.

Their shows were known for their colorful characters, catchy theme songs, and imaginative storylines. They were also among the first to use pop music and celebrities in their shows, a trend that continues to this day.

The Krofft brothers' shows were a staple of Saturday morning television in the 1970s and 1980s. They were also successful in syndication, airing in reruns for decades.

Marty Krofft was born in Montreal, Canada, on April 9, 1937. He moved to the United States with his family when he was a child. He began his career in television as a puppeteer on the Kukla, Fran, and Ollie show.

In the 1960s, Krofft and his brother founded their own production company, Krofft Productions.

Their first hit show was The Banana Splits Adventure Hour, which debuted in 1968. The show featured a rock band made up of four animal characters: Fleegle, Snorky, Bingo, and Drooper.

Marty Krofft was a creative force behind the scenes of his shows. He was involved in every aspect of production, from writing and directing to designing the sets and costumes.

He was also a skilled puppeteer, bringing his characters to life with his unique blend of humor and warmth.

Krofft's shows were not just entertaining; they also had a positive impact on children.

Marty Krofft was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry and was also a true pioneer who changed the landscape of children's television.