Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to face Christmas Snub from King Charles

King Charles III is reportedly "unlikely" to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Sandringham for Christmas this year, according to a new report.



The Mirror reports that the King is still "furious" with the couple over their decision to step back from royal duties and their subsequent public criticism of the Royal Family.

"As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays," a royal source told the publication. "It's looking increasingly unlikely that Harry and Meghan will be invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham this year."

The source added that the King is "considering" inviting the Sussexes to join him for New Year's celebrations in Scotland, but no decision has been made yet.

A public relations expert told The Mirror that if the Sussexes were to be invited to Sandringham for Christmas, it would be a "PR dream" for the couple.

"It would be an incredible story if Harry and Meghan were to be invited to Sandringham for Christmas," said Lynn Carratt. "It would show that the family is healing and that they are putting their differences aside for the holidays."

However, Carratt added that it is "unlikely" that the King will extend an invitation to the Sussexes.

"I think it's too early to say for sure, but I think it's unlikely that the King will invite Harry and Meghan to Sandringham this year," Carratt said. "There's still a lot of hurt and anger there, and I don't think the King is ready to forgive them just yet."