Inside Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ premiere: A star-studded affair

At a star-studded event in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, Beyoncé premiered her new concert video, Renaissance, on a huge screen.



The film was screened after a chrome carpet at the premiere, which was held in the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and featured a dress code of "cosy opulence."

Visitors could snap pictures on the flashy step-and-repeat, which showcased artwork from Renaissance films, and take part in many other photo opportunities, such as standing with Beyoncé's famous silver horse.

Stars who walked the carpet included Janelle Monáe, Issa Rae, Lizzo, Halle and Chloe Bailey, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Niecy Nash-Betts, Gabrielle Union, Ava DuVernay, Lena Waithe, Kris Jenner, Robin Thede, Jeremy Pope, Laverne Cox, Marsai Martin, Coco Jones, Beyoncé dancers Les Twins, and her parents, Tina and Mathew Knowles. After registration, guests were led into the theatre, where their phones were secured.

After the lights went off, Beyoncé herself sneaked inside and out of the screening with her family instead of formally walking the carpet.

Before the film started, the star-studded crowd inside the event mingled, but after it did, they remained seated and abandoned the dance for the screen. A sample of the star's new perfume was also distributed to attendees, along with popcorn tins and soda cups bearing the Renaissance logo.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé chronicles the singer's journey on the Renaissance World Tour, which is her highest-grossing tour to date, in support of the Renaissance album, which made her the most Grammy Award-winning artist ever.

Produced by the singer's Parkwood Entertainment, it includes a behind-the-scenes video along with Beyoncé's on-stage performances, following her from the tour's launch in Stockholm, Sweden to its conclusion in Kansas City, Missouri.



