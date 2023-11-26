Princess Kate 'terrified' to do anything amid 'infantilising' treatment

file footage

Kate Middleton is believed to be infantalised by the Royal Family by overselling her achievements.



Ahead of release of his book, Endgame, royal biographer Omid Scobie expressed his grave sentiments toward the Princess of Wales in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“The small achievements that we’ve seen from [Kate] wouldn’t perhaps be noticed if it was from another member of the Royal Family, but with Kate it’s like ‘wow!’,” he said.

“We infantilise her massively so the bar is always lower,” Scobie affirmed.

The outlet revealed that in the book the Princess is “portrayed as a woman terrified to do anything more than grinning photo ops.”

In leaked excerpts of the book serialized by a French magazine, the royal author alleged, “Unlike strong-minded Diana who, saddled with a cruel and taxing marriage, proved to be a woman unwilling to fully submit to the royal cause, so far Kate has been a much more teachable, pliable future Queen.”

He also branded the future Queen “hypocritical” for advocating on mental health issues while allegedly ignoring Meghan Markle’s “cries for help” during her time in the Royal Family.

“For the princess, there’s no going back, even in her relationship with Harry,” he added.