Prince Harry launches 'secret war' against William's wife Kate Middleton

Prince Harry reportedly feels “betrayed” by his sister-in-law Kate Middleton for her treatment of Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex recounted several incidents between the royal daughters-in-law which led to their sour dynamic in his memoir, Spare.

In the book, he sternly affirmed, “I’m patiently waiting for accountability.”

Harry noted, “You know what you did, and I know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean.”

Though the former royal was wary of naming any names, a source told In Touch that his words were directed toward his brother Prince William’s wife.

“They used to be incredibly close, but Harry feels Kate betrayed him by shunning his wife,” they explained.

The Sussexes left no stone unturned to defame the Royal Family, especially the big three, King Charles, William, and Kate.

The royals are currently anticipating more attacks leveled at them ahead of the release of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

The insider expressed suspicion over Harry and Meghan’s involvement in the book, owing to their cooperation in Scobie’s former writing venture.

“Meghan admitted to helping him with the last book, so insiders suspect Harry secretly cooperated with the new one as well,” noted the source. “He wants revenge.”

“Kate sees these tell-alls as a declaration of war,” they continued, “and she’s made it clear that there are two sides to the story.”

“Forget about apologizing — she’ll never forgive Meghan and Harry. And if they push her too far, they’ll regret it,” the insider added.