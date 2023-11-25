Romeo Beckham shares lovely moments with his father David in heartwarming snap

David and his wife Victoria are parents to sons Brooklyn, Cruz, and daughter Harper

Romeo Beckham appeared in high spirits during a recent night out with his father David.

The 21-year-old, following in his dad's footsteps as a footballer, posted a photo of them in a bar, enjoying a drink together.

In the snapshot, Romeo displayed animated enthusiasm, with his arm around his dapper father, who sported an open white shirt. Romeo, currently playing for Brentford F.C., captioned the post with a simple heart and tagged his famous dad.

David and his wife Victoria are parents to sons Brooklyn, 24, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.

This comes after Romeo and girlfriend Mia Regan celebrated her 21st birthday at Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair, sharing Instagram pictures that reflected their deep affection.

The footballer, aged 21, even revealed a tattoo tribute to the model to commemorate her birthday weekend.