Ben Affleck getting ‘little tired’ of being his wife Jennifer Lopez’s chauffeur: Deets inside

Ben Affleck drives around Jennifer Lopez in the car, he's annoyed now: More inside

Ben Affleck has recently expressed his dismay after attaining the role of “chauffeur” for his wife Jennifer Lopez as she hates driving herself.



“She hates driving and feels much safer riding shotgun,” spilled an insider to Star magazine.

Source told the outlet, “From JLo’s point of view, it’s her man’s duty to get her from place to place safely.”

While driving his car, Ben had some minor accidents including when he recently bumped his Mercedes into a parked car.

Source said, “He’s behind the wheel twice as much, it’s no wonder he’s having fender benders.”

“Ben’s getting a little tired of being JLo’s chauffeur. He might hire himself a driver — maybe she’ll get the hint!” added an insider.

Reflecting on Ben’s health, another source revealed, “JLo really wants to take care of Ben for Jennifer and the kids and be really present. And he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right.”

In June, the source told OK! magazine, “Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days.”

However, according to the latest sources, Ben is now “going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries”.

“There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns,” shared an insider.