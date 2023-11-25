Alec Baldwin dishes out overwhelming financial demand to star in reality show: Report

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria looking out for heavy financial setup to feature in reality show

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria all set to star in family reality TV with their seven children, but with one condition.



A source told the National Inquirer, “Alec is channeling his inner Hollywood heavyweight with a demand of $300,000 per episode — a sum that doesn't even cover the $300,000 he's eyeing for his wife and children.”

However, Hollywood executive believed that Alec needed to bring down his financial demand to strike a deal.

“There's undoubtedly an audience for a reality show starring Alec and his family. But unless he adjusts his perception of his own worth, it will remain a Hollywood daydream,” said a development executive

An insider spilled the reason of his high demand is the legal expenses he had to bear because of the charges in the wake of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death due to firing.

Source revealed that the reality show would give Baldwins a “much-needed income boost”.

Earlier in April, New Mexico prosecutors dropped the charges but warned the actor that he could be charged again in the future.

We believe that based on our lengthy and detailed investigation that it is appropriate for a grand jury in New Mexico to make a decision on whether the case should proceed,” stated special prosecutor Kari Morrissey in a statement.

Morrissey rejected the initial charges citing “new facts”, but said to the actor and his attorneys, “This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled.”

Now five months later, sources close to the case divulged special prosecutors planned to recharge Alec.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that Alec’s case might be presented to a grand jury in November.