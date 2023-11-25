Nathan Fielder quips he gave acting lessons to Emma Stone on The Curse set

file footage

Nathan Fielder seemed to fully embrace his element as a comedian during his latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!



The Canadian comic and actor appeared on the show alongside his The Curse co-star Emma Stone on Friday, Nov. 17.

Dishing on his Thanksgiving plans, Fielder revealed he was slated to give auditions for “just a lot acting opportunities I’ve been getting.”

Visibly confused, when Stone asked him to elaborate, the Nathan For You star seemed taken aback before saying, “I don’t know if I should reveal this, but its like sometimes when we’re working together, I actually, I actually had to teach her how to act a little bit”.

“Is that right?” Kimmel quizzed, adding: “You know she has an Oscar y’know, best actress.”

“But you give those things out,” Fielder exclaimed, referencing to Kimmel’s hosting streak at the award show ceremony.

Elsewhere in the interview clip posted on the show’s YouTube channel, the Finding Frances star called out The New York Times Review of The Curse, in which they described him as a “limited, stiff actor.”

Fielder and Stone star as a newly-wed couple as they struggle to cope when their marriage is marred by an alleged curse.