Teyana Taylor breaks silence on ‘heartbreaking’ divorce after details were ‘leaked’

Teyana Taylor shares Iman ‘Junie’ Tayla, 7, and Rue Rose, 3, with Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor confirmed that she and Iman Shumpert are officially ending their marriage after seven years.

The Gonna Love Me singer, 32, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to address the ongoing reports and shared that she had, in fact, filed for a divorce from the former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard, 33.

The news of the pair’s divorce was first reported by TMZ on Wednesday that Taylor had privately taken legal steps back in January.

Two days after the news broke, the musician issued a statement.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy,” she wrote. “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc.”

Taylor continued, “So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.”

The Bare Wit Me musician, who shares Iman ‘Junie’ Tayla, 7, and Rue Rose, 3, with the retired athlete, then requested for “some privacy” as she went on to say that “protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so.”

The singer first announced her separation from the retired basketball player in September.