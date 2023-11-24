Lorraine Kelly faces backlash for 'body shaming' Nigel Farage

Lorraine gives remarks on Nigel's age with former MP and TV star Edwina Currie

Nigel Farage's team calls for Lorraine Kelly to apologize for 'body shaming' after I'm A Celebrity shower scene.

The former politician Nigel Farage, 59, garnered attention with a nak** shower on I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here.

Lorraine Kelly, 63, described the scene as 'traumatising' and expressed surprise at Nigel's age, thinking he was older.

Nigel's team has criticized Lorraine for 'body shaming' and called for an apology on social media.

Managing Nigel's Twitter account while he's in the jungle, the team stated, 'Has Lorraine apologized for body shaming Nigel Farage yet? Imagine if he made those comments about her on live TV.'

On her breakfast show, Lorraine discussed Nigel's shower scenes and age with former MP and TV star Edwina Currie.