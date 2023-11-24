Christine McGuinness explains how autism affects her dating life

Christine McGuinness speaks up about her dating life on Loose Women show

Christine McGuinness has recently explained how it’s dating with autism after her split from ex-husband Paddy of 11 years.



Speaking on Friday’s Loose Women, Christine revealed how the developmental disability affects dating for her.

“How am I gonna do that? What restaurant does plain cheese sandwiches with no butter? For me no dating at all would be ideal,” said The Real Housewives of Cheshire star.

Reflecting on her mental health, Christine stated, “I thought about suicide myself man times from the age of 12 and it’s that one impulsive decision that could have taken me away.”

“I sit there and look fine. You can smile and hide how you really feel, and it could cost a life,” remarked the 35-year-old.

Christine mentioned, “Eating disorder wasn't about body image It was all down to sensory issues. There wasn't a plan with the food every day.”

“Having to eat and socialise with children, I found it impossible. I told my mum I was eating at school. I told school I was eating at home. I never had periods as a teenager,” disclosed the reality star.

Christine pointed out, “I wasn't worried about my figure I just couldn't cope with the sensory side of things.”

“I'm a beige-atarian. You're not gonna find me with a spaghetti bolognaise,” she added.