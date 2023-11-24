Vanessa Kirby shares insight into working with Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon

Vanessa Kirby opens up about her working experience with Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon

Vanessa Kirby has recently shared insight into working with Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon movie.



In a new interview with The Times, Kirby opened up about her nerves leaving her knees shaking while filming Scott’s new movie.

“Of course, I was scared, and my knees were still shaking, but I know now that I’ll learn something from it and move through it, rather than not,” said the 35-year-old.

Kirby, who plays Joséphine de Beauharnais, the mistress-turned-empress of Napoleon Bonaparte (played by Phoenix) in the movie, told the outlet, “You move really fast and Joaquin and I had all our intense stuff in the first few weeks, so you just have to absolutely jump in at the deep end.”

Earlier, director Scott slammed French critics who did not like the movie and told them to “get a life”.

Speaking to BBC News, Scott stated, “The French don’t even like themselves. He did, however, stipulate that the audience [he] showed it to in Paris loved it.”

As far as Kirby shared diplomatic reaction to her movie’s criticism as she pointed out, “Everyone has their own perspective and I totally respect those opinions.”

She told the outlet, “But this was always going to be Ridley’s version.”

“And I’ve read every book that I could possibly read on the subject, and watched so many documentaries, and tried to absorb as many facts as possible, but this is just one angle and one interpretation,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Napoleon will be released on Apple TV+ following its theatrical run.