Keanu Reeves ‘happy’ to be with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant: ‘an amazing match’

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant both are homebodies and casual by nature: Source

Keanu Reeves is happy to be with girlfriend Alexandra Grant who is also a homebody like the actor.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “They are both typically homebodies who prefer quiet nights alone or small get-togethers with a few close friends.”

“Things are great between them. They’re very happy together,” remarked an insider.

The Matrix star and Grant made their relationship official in 2019 after being friends for 10 years.

Another source dished, “The lovebirds are both very relaxed and casual by nature, which is what makes them an amazing match.”

Earlier in November, Reeves and Grant attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala where the pair showed PDA while posing for pictures on red carpet.

Reportedly, the couple had not addressed marriage subject for now as one source previously told the outlet, “Keanu was slightly nervous to get down on one knee.”

“He has the ring and the proposal speech all ready, but just can't follow through,” stated an insider earlier in January.

Source noted, “Keanu also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect.”

For the unversed, Reeves was abandoned by his own at a young age and became a caretaker to his sister who battled chronic leukaemia for 10 years.

Not only that, the John Wick actor lost his former girlfriend Jennifer Syme, who passed away in a car crash in 2001.