Olivia Wilde, Chris Rock ‘just friends’, clarifies an insider

Olivia Wilde, Chris Rock relationship status finally unveiled: Deets inside

Olivia Wilde has recently stirred speculations after leaving with Chris Rock from Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party in Los Angeles earlier this month.



Although Chris and Olivia were seen exiting together from the party on November 11, sources revealed that both celebs reportedly “just friends”.

A source spilled to InTouch Weekly, “They happen to be good friends.”

“Although maybe things have progressed to the point where they are an item, you never know,” remarked an insider.

Source noted, “They are both single.”

For the unversed, Olivia parted ways from longtime partner Jason Sudeikis in November 2020. Chris, on the other hand, dated one friend of Don’t Worry Darling star from 2016 to 2020, after his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock.

A source dished to the outlet, “Chris and the woman broke up, but Olivia's group of friends kept him as a friend.”

It is pertinent to mention that Chris was previously linked to actress Lake Bell last year. However, she was seen hanging out with Jason at a Guns n' Roses concert in early November.

An insider told the outlet, “They're just friends.”

Lately, Jason agreed to pay Olivia $27,500 a month in child support.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com reported, Jason and Olivia won legal battle against their ex-nanny Ericka Genaro.