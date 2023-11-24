Prince Andrew 'behind' his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's new role

Prince Andrew thinks Sarah Ferguson is a natural

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's close friend has claimed that the Duke of York was "the catalyst" for the Duchess accepting the new role.



Another source says he is stalling over a deal with the Crown Estate to prove he has the finances to meet a £2m repair bill on the Royal Lodge in Windsor.



The Mirror, citing an insider, reports executives were delighted with the positive coverage after Fergie co-presented This Morning.

"Andrew thinks it’s all great fun and is fully behind Sarah. She had fun and people like her. Andrew thinks she’s a natural," claimed a source close to the couple.

Other segments, however, featuring the Duchess were dubbed "chaotic" by some on social media.



Sarah Ferguson’s TV appearances come as King Charles reportedly gave permission for his brother to stay "indefinitely" at the 30-bedroom mansion, as he has been given a "stay of execution".

King Charles and his brother were in dispute over the summer as the monarch planned to have Andrew move out from the property and move into the much smaller Frogmore Cottage. But Andrew rejected the offer and refused to leave Royal Lodge, which he still shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, despite divorcing 27 years ago.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother's pals have reportedly revealed she will step in and help him fund the repairs at the 30-room mansion in an attempt to find the £2m in repairs.

"It is true Sarah has a vested interest in Andrew continuing to live at Royal Lodge, as it is where she stays when in the UK. But it is more than that, this is about Andrew’s pride. Andrew has always stood by Sarah throughout her various past failures and she sees this as her chance to do the same," a friend of Sarah told the same outlet.