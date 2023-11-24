Brad Pitt looks chipper following son Pax fiery claims

Brad Pitt had 'no reaction' to Pax's resurfaced harsh words

Brad Pitt is shutting out the haters as son Pax’s explosive Father’s Day rant calling him a “world class a****le” recently went viral.

As the teen’s resurfaced accusations continue to make headlines, Pitt, 59, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, the Fight Club star looked chipper as he exited his black Porsche.

The Oscar-winner looked dapper as he stepped out in a matching khaki two-piece set, a beige bucket hat, and shades.

Pitt was all smiles as he interacted with people.

The spotting comes just two days after his and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s adopted son accused him of terrorising him and his siblings along with their mother in a resurfaced Father’s Day Instagram post from 2020.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a**hole! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” Pax wrote, per Daily Mail.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” he added.

Despite the harsh words making headlines, a source close to Pitt told Page Six that he had “no reaction” to the news.

“It’s been seven years and it’s unfortunate when people unnecessarily raise issues from so far in the past… and don’t take into consideration the impact it has on the whole family,” he expressed.