Robert Pattinson talks about 'disconnection' with characters he played

Robert Pattinson is sharing more about his thoughts after a job is finished.



In a recent interview for Wonderland magazine, the Twilight star asked Barry Keoghan, his co-star in The Batman, if he continues to have a connection to his projects after they are finished.

For Pattinson, he said, “I used to really struggle to watch myself. Now, once it’s finished, I feel quite disconnected. I mean, not disconnected in a bad way, but it’s kind of like if…”

The Saltburn actor noted that he feels “just drained” and that once a movie is “done, I’m done.” Keoghan explained, “I try to give what I gave on the first day, on the last day. I always try to keep that in mind and that’s what, playing the lead for the first time, I was like I’m gonna give the exact same energy I gave on the first day for the last day. Just give it my all, because sometimes, you know the end is coming and you can kind of be half in, half out. But that scene may fall in the middle of the movie.”

On contrary, when originally going into a project, Pattinson said, “I almost get more nervous when I don’t feel nervous.”

“That’s why whenever I start a new job… I mean it doesn’t really help that I’m hardly doing any jobs at the moment, because I wish I was doing more,” the Water for Elephants actor said during the conversation that was conducted before the actors strike ended.

“I just feel like now I’m back to the start again. I know the next time I do something, I’ll be like, I can’t remember how to do any of this stuff. It’s kind of nice to go into it as an amateur every time and be like, ‘This is a huge mountain to climb.’ It’s like being a total fake again.”