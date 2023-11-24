Suki Waterhouse steps out since announcing pregnancy with boyfriend Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is expecting her first child Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has made her first public appearance since confirming her pregnancy with boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

Exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com captured the 31-year-old model showcasing her growing baby bump while shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The mom-to-be opted for a cropped shirt that elegantly covered her baby bump, paired with a suede maxi skirt and a grey blazer.

Suki looked stylish with yellow-tinted smart shades, a leather purse slung over her shoulder, and glossy loafers adorning her feet.

Notably absent from the pictures was her boyfriend, Twilight star Robert Pattinson, with whom she is expecting her first child.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Suki officially announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City on Sunday, proudly displaying her burgeoning baby bump on stage.

Waterhouse sparked pregnancy rumours earlier this month when she was spotted with Pattinson during a hike in Los Angeles, proudly displaying her visible baby bump.

