Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon planning 'joint' celebrations for their upcoming birthdays

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating for a year now, and according to reports, the couple are reportedly considering a joint celebration for their upcoming birthdays this holiday season.

The Hollywood star will turn 60 on December 18, just a day before his jewelry designer girlfriend celebrates her 31st birthday.

While there are no confirmed plans, the couple, described as "perfectly happy," is not considering wedding bells at the moment and is focused on enjoying their time together.

According to DailyMail, an insider revealed to the publication; 'A joint birthday, Christmas, New Year's type celebration is in the works,' 'and also, since Brad is turning 60, something might be brewing for that.'

The pair first sparked dating rumours last November when they were spotted looking cozy at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

But despite their evident attraction for one another, neither party is said to be in a rush to get married or have children, with Brad said to be 'gun shy' to say 'I do' for a third time.

'Brad is happy and in love with his girlfriend, Ines, but any sign of engagement or getting married or eloping is not in the near future,' the insider continued.

'Brad isn't gun shy to get married again, it just is not anything on the mind of both of them.

'No one is pressuring anyone to move fast, no thoughts of having kids or anything like that is happening, they are perfectly happy with each other and love how everything is simple, fun and exciting and always seems new.

'Brad has no worries when he is with Ines, they just seem to work and are a fun couple.'

Brad Pitt's previous marriage

Brad Pitt was previously married to actress-human rights activist Angelina Jolie from August 23, 2014, to April 12, 2019, and they share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.