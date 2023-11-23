King Charles' major plan about Prince William revealed

King Charles is said to be planning to hand over the monarchy to Prince William

King Charles III - who ascended to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death - has reportedly prepared a big plan for his eldest son Prince William.

The 75-year-old monarch, who was officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla in May 2023, will reportedly step down as King at the age of 80.

The King, who turned 75 on November 14, is said to be planning to hand over the monarchy to William, Prince of Wales.

Clive Irving, writer of "The Last Queen" and royal columnist at The Daily Beast, has claimed Prince William and Harry's father, King Charles, may 'retire' when he reaches 80 - in five years' time.



"He [Charles] wants to just have his moment in the limelight for a few years, make sure that William and Harry are carried through what's going to be an incredibly difficult transitional phase for the monarchy. And then Camilla can retire to Balmoral and leave the show to William and Princess Kate," the author told Daily Express.



"I suspect that's what's going to happen. I think it's not a quick enough changing of the guard, but it may be forced on them by circumstances, anyway, in the end," Irving added.



The King has reportedly instructed his advisers and old aides to prepare William and Kate for their next big role.

There are speculations that the monarch will abdicate to his eldest son William due to his advanced age as he may face health issues due to extra burden of work in the future.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are one of the much-loved royal couples, are well trained for their future roles.