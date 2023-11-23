‘Napoleon’, ‘Wish’ take their seats at the Thanksgiving box office

The Thanksgiving box office race is heating up with the arrival of two new animated films, Napoleon and Wish.

Both films opened to strong numbers on Tuesday, with Napoleon grossing an estimated $3 million in previews and Wish following closely behind with $2.3 million.

Napoleon is a historical comedy-drama that tells the story of the rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. The film has been praised for its humor, visual effects, and performances, particularly from Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon.

Wish is a Disney animated musical that follows a young woman who makes a wish that comes true in unexpected ways. The film has been praised for its catchy songs, heartwarming story, and stunning animation.

With both films receiving positive reviews and strong opening numbers, it is shaping up to be a tight race at the top of the Thanksgiving box office chart.

It remains to be seen which film will emerge victorious, but one thing is for sure: audiences are in for a treat this holiday season.

In addition to ‘Napoleon’ and ‘Wish’, there are several other films vying for audience attention this Thanksgiving weekend.

Trolls Band Together, the sequel to the 2016 animated hit, has opened to strong numbers and is expected to be a major contender at the box office. There are also several Oscar contenders vying for attention, including The Holdovers and Saltburn.