Shakira to make a documentary on her life after Gerard Pique split

Shakira's documentary will focus on her life after bitter split from Gerard Pique

Shakira is going to make an explosive documentary based on her life after bitter split from Gerard Pique.



After the news of pop star documentary, some journalists shared their thoughts with Laura Fa said, “I think it will be about the drama she's gone through and it will be called, ‘The cheating and me.’ It will be the [diss] song in documentary form.”

Another journalist Lorena Vasquez remarked, “It's clear Shakira is recording graphic material for an audiovisual project, a documentary or a documentary-style reality.”

“It seems nowadays like if you're a famous person and you haven't got your own documentary-style reality, you're nobody,” stated Lorena.

Daily Mail reported that Shakira was seen with a cameraman as she arrived at court earlier this week for her tax fraud trial and even filmed when her lawyer Pau Molins went to meet her and they chatted before going into court.

Moreover, the singer left Barcelona's El Prat on Wednesday for Miami where she resides at the moment.

Earlier, Shakira slammed Spanish authorities for going after “high-profile individuals” when she was accused of financial fraud.

The songstress claimed she was innocent but she had made the decision to avoid three-year jail sentence to “spare my children seeing their mother sacrifice her well-being”.

“I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career,” added Shakira in a press statement.

For the unversed, the pop star would be fined for the six tax fraud crimes she confessed to as part of the deal announced in court on Thursday.