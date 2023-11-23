Justin Bieber shares loving moments with wife Hailey Bieber in sweet birthday tribute

Hailey and Justin Bieber already began the birthday festivities earlier this week

Justin Bieber is counting himself lucky on his wife Hailey’s 27th birthday.

With Hailey’s 27th birthday festivities already in full swing, the Baby singer took to Instagram to post a sweet birthday tribute for his wife and even celebrated the launch of her new lip tint.

In the short black-and-white clip, Hailey laid her head in Justin’s lap as she gazed up at him. Cupping her head in his hands, Justin gently placed an upside-down peck on Hailey's lips.

“Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful,” he noted in the caption. “And I’m the lucky one that gets all of you [heart eyes emoji].”

The Grammy-winner also shared a promotional post to his stories for Hailey’s brand Rhodes for their limited-edition Peptide Lip Tint launch.

Meanwhile, though she has yet to post any pictures from the festivities to her Instagram account, her posts on Rhodes’ account suggested that she and Justin began the celebrations earlier this week.

One picture showed Hailey singing into a microphone with a cluster of pink and white balloons behind her, including a large champagne bottle balloon with the inscription “Happy Birthday Hailey”.

She also gave a collective shoutout to all her well-wishers on her birthday, writing on her Instagram story, “Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. 27 is feeling so cozy.”